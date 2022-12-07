Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Had Long Discussion On Trea Turner's Future

The world waited, for now, Phillies shortstop Trea Turner to make his decision. The long shot of bringing Turner back seemed like a lost cause and Andrew Friedman gave fans some insight that this news was known for a long time.

At the end of the day, any strong organization will make moves that are both best for the player and the clubhouse. It was evident Turner wanted to go back to the east coast and after a prolonged period of time, this gave the Dodgers time to make some moves to hopefully replace the All-Star.

Friedman fully believes the fans are going to enjoy having Turner a part of their team and the conversations within Turner's camp are what led to the massive deal with the Phillies (via Juan Toribio).

"We had a lot of different conversations over the last year with his camp and we had a pretty good feel for what they were looking for, they had a pretty good feel of where we were, and at times it's kind of what makes the world go 'round."

In what looked to be a long winded answer, Friedman did his best to keep the private talks behind closed doors. However, it looked like a long time coming that Turner was trying to find the right number to play on a different team.

$300 million is a massive deal for Turner, who is worth every penny, but it's clear the Dodgers are clearing way for a much bigger name that may come in the near future.