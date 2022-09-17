Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Started Sensing Something Special Early This Season

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman joined insider David Vassegh after Los Angeles clinched the National League West on Tuesday night.

Among other topics, Friedman talked about how he sensed early this season that the team he had built for 2022 had the potential to be very special.

"It's been a really special year. It's a special group. You know, in the offseason when we're putting things together, the way this group has come together is what you hope for, but you never really know until things play out. "And I'd say some time mid-May you started to feel it really coming together and it's been awesome to have a front row seat to watch the way these guys prepare. To watch the way they compete. To watch the way they go about it every single day to win a baseball game."

Friedman has long been the top executive in baseball, building his reputation with the small-market Rays before coming to Los Angeles to find out how successful he could be with his level of genius and ownership that was willing to spend money.

The results have been outstanding, with the Dodgers playing in three World Series under his watch, winning one and losing another only because the other team lacked any respect for the game of baseball or human decency.

This year's team has potential to be the best of the bunch, with their first full season of All-Star shortstop Trea Turner and former MVP Freddie Freeman coming on board this offseason. The 2022 Dodgers are on pace to shatter the franchise record for wins in a season, and if they can come through in October to win another World Series, it will essentially confirm this team as the best Dodgers team ever.

We as Dodger fans have Friedman to thank for that, at least in part. The players have to play, but Friedman and his team have put the right players in place for a potentially historic run.