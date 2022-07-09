Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Suggests LA Won't Make a Blockbuster Trade

Dodgers team president Andrew Friedman hinted that the Dodgers aren't looking to weaken their farm system with a deadline blockbuster.

Over the last few years, the Dodgers have made some big trades at before the deadline. Last year, it was acquiring Trea Turner and Max Scherzer from the Nationals. In 2018, the team traded for Manny Machado. In 2017, they traded for Yu Darvish. All those trades, plus the deal for Mookie Betts, cost the Dodgers prospect capital. For those hoping the Dodgers grab another household name, don't hold your breath. 

In a recent interview with The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, team president Andrew Friedman emphasized the organization's reticence to shed prospect depth for a big name player. 

“We’ve expended a lot of future talent in the last five, six years. Obviously, we’re going to explore anything and everything, but we’re not looking to empty — we have confidence in the group we have here. It’s not something that will be a necessity in our minds. If something lines up, great and we’ll be around the backboard. But hopefully, it’s something that we can continue to fill internally.”

Clearly, Friedman is counting on Walker Buehler, Edwin Ríos, Dustin May, and Blake Treinen making a big impact once they return from their respective injuries. So far, LA has kept the boat afloat, even with Mookie Betts missing time and Buehler sidelined until September.

The Dodgers are always exploring trade options that can improve the big league club, but this summer might be a little different.

Friedman is also quite the chess master, he might also be running interference as he concocts the latest trade to land the Dodgers an impact player or two before the August 2nd trade deadline. 

