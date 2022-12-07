Dodgers News: Another LA Star Considering Playing in World Baseball Classic

To represent your country in any given sport is something many can only dream of accomplishing. For Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, the accolades continue to roll in, and fans may get a glimpse of him in the World Baseball Classic.

The Dodgers made it official on Monday, when they announced they will bring back Kershaw for at least one more season.

His focus right now is on the upcoming season, but he did mention the possibility of playing in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. (via Jack Harris).

“We’re still working through some things there. Obviously it would be a huge honor.”

There are few better events in the baseball world, and Kershaw may do whatever is needed for him to get a chance to play. However, Team USA is pretty much set with their players and Kershaw has plenty of catching up left to do.

The 34-year-old pitcher is now set to enter his 16th season with nearly 2600 innings pitched under his belt. The extra rest can be crucial for the veteran, as the Dodgers will be calling his name a bit more this season with the flurry of pitchers finding new teams.

Kershaw can hold his own with the rest of the league ,but in the best interest of the front office, the team may want to see Kershaw rest his arm as much as possible. Perhaps Team USA can consider using Kershaw in a more reserved role to conserve his arm, as the years are counting down for the future Hall of Fame pitcher.