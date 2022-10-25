Dodgers News: Baseball Scout Says What We're All Thinking, LA Was a Boring Team in NLDS

With more time passing through the postseason, and the dismay of the Dodgers only being further digested, more explanations come out with what made the Dodgers so disappointing. The obvious hitting issues and carousel of pitchers remained apparent, but the energy of the Dodgers has been worth noting for MLB scouts.

When you finish with the top record in baseball and were blowing teams out of the water all season long, the energy had to have been there. The Dodgers were celebrating and having fun throughout the season but it quickly disappeared once it mattered the most.

Maybe it was the pressure of the entire season finally surmounting or the teams mentality coming into October as a whole. Regardless of the issue, other teams immediately noticed a difference in the Dodgers once their postseason began (via Jack Harris, Los Angeles Times).

“I was shocked at how boring they were as a team,” said one rival NL scout, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. “It’s a very professional team, and it’s a very good team. But I’d like to see a little more emotion.”

The Padres immediately looked like the more determined team and that inevitably helped them overcome the 1-0 deficit to win three straight. The Padres were a good team, but the Dodgers had dominated them all season long.

The Dodgers have some question marks to fill this off-season, but one of the issues moving forward may be the energy level experienced through the course of a season. Baseball is filled with energy and fun and the Dodgers surely lacked it when they needed it the most.