Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Could Be Heading Toward Surgery

Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen, who rehabbed his shoulder injury instead of having surgery in 2022, might be going under the knife after all.

Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen was limited to just five innings pitched in the 2022 regular season due to a shoulder injury that never could quite heal completely. Expected to anchor the L.A. bullpen this year, he instead was almost entirely a non-factor.

When Treinen originally returned from his injury in early September, he said it was a "miracle" that he was able to make it back without having surgery on his shoulder. Well, as the old saying goes, don't count your miracles before they manifest. It looks like Treinen might end up going under the knife after all.

Treinen is under contract for 2023 at $8 million. When Treinen was talking about miracles two months ago, he said team physican Dr. Neal ElAttrache had originally said his torn shoulder capsule would require season-ending surgery. It's unclear whether ElAttrache changed his mind or Treinen forced the issue with rest and rehab, but it's at least a little frustrating that Treinen could be looking at missing a big chunk of 2023 after missing virtually all of 2022.

Treinen is 34 years old, and while he's been excellent when healthy the last two years, shoulder surgery would mean he'll be more than two years removed from his last regular work heading into 2024.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It makes you wonder if we'll eventually get some behind-the-scenes information on how Treinen's conversations went with the doctors. Probably not material for Backstage Dodgers, but it could be interesting. It also makes you wonder if we've seen the last of Treinen in Dodger blue.

Blake Treinen

USATSI_18397526_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Trying to Bring Back Justin Turner on Different Deal

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18876053_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Agent Makes a Pitch for the Potential Free Agent

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18944655_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Team Not Concerned if Gavin Lux is Starting Shortstop Next Season

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19082643_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Talks Future of Star Third Baseman

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19151241_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw is on the Texas Rangers' Radar, Says MLB Insider

By Noah Camras
USATSI_10153411_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Roster News: Left-Hander Becomes Free Agent After Option is Declined

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19231425_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: Team Focused on Starting Pitching, According to Friedman

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_17896200_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers Outfielder Enters Free Agent Market

By Jeff J. Snider