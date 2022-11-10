Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Could Be Heading Toward Surgery

Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen was limited to just five innings pitched in the 2022 regular season due to a shoulder injury that never could quite heal completely. Expected to anchor the L.A. bullpen this year, he instead was almost entirely a non-factor.

When Treinen originally returned from his injury in early September, he said it was a "miracle" that he was able to make it back without having surgery on his shoulder. Well, as the old saying goes, don't count your miracles before they manifest. It looks like Treinen might end up going under the knife after all.

Treinen is under contract for 2023 at $8 million. When Treinen was talking about miracles two months ago, he said team physican Dr. Neal ElAttrache had originally said his torn shoulder capsule would require season-ending surgery. It's unclear whether ElAttrache changed his mind or Treinen forced the issue with rest and rehab, but it's at least a little frustrating that Treinen could be looking at missing a big chunk of 2023 after missing virtually all of 2022.

Treinen is 34 years old, and while he's been excellent when healthy the last two years, shoulder surgery would mean he'll be more than two years removed from his last regular work heading into 2024.

It makes you wonder if we'll eventually get some behind-the-scenes information on how Treinen's conversations went with the doctors. Probably not material for Backstage Dodgers, but it could be interesting. It also makes you wonder if we've seen the last of Treinen in Dodger blue.