Dodgers News: Blake Treinen's Shoulder Injury was Bigger Than We Thought

With all of the injuries that the Dodgers have suffered this season, it was great to hear that LA would be welcoming back one of their best high-leverage bullpen guys in Blake Treinen.

Treinen went on the IL back in April with shoulder discomfort and missed a significant amount of the regular season.

Good news came bearing down when the Dodgers announced he would be activated on Friday. However, Treinen explained the shoulder discomfort that he suffered was much more serious than any of us had thought and was in danger of not returning at all in 2022.

While he was rehabbing with the Triple-A Oklahoma City squad in August there were reports that his velocity had been down. But, the 34-year-old told Dodgers writer Cary Osborne that he’s happy for the simple fact that he’s throwing the baseball.

“The fact that I’m even throwing this year is such a miracle that if my velo is down, I don’t like to accept that, but it is what it is,” Treinen said. “And if I can compete with the right action, to me it doesn’t matter if my velo’s averaging 95,96 versus 96, 98. It wouldn’t matter as long as I can execute and have the action I’ve had in the past.”

If the Kansas native would have chosen the route of surgery, he would have been out for the rest of the season. Instead, he decided on the rehab route and hoped he’ll be back just in time for the playoffs and it paid off. The third year Dodger pitched in his first game since returning from the IL and looked like he hadn’t lost a step.

Treinen was one of the best relief pitchers in the game last season having a 1.99 ERA in 72 games, limiting opponents to the eight-lowest weighted on-base average (.217) and 12th lowest batting average (.156).

It’ll be tough for Treinen to return to that form this season, but as long as he’s productive then the Boys in Blue will be just fine. Welcome back, Blake!