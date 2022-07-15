Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Brusdar Graterol Lands on the Injured List

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol was placed on the IL on Thursday with shoulder soreness.

The Dodgers capped off their series in St. Louis with a 4-0 victory, but it was without one of their trusted relievers. Prior to first pitch at Busch Stadium, LA announced that they had placed Graterol on the injured list.

The right-handed flamethrower was placed on the IL with shoulder inflammation. Over the weekend, Graterol was removed from a game with soreness in his side. According to the team, that was not the reason for his trip to the IL.

To keep the bullpen afloat, the Dodgers recalled righty Reyes Moronta from the taxi squad. Moronta had been a part of the taxi squad since Graterol was removed from the Dodgers game against the Cubs last Thursday. 

This is Moronta's fourth time as a member of the Dodgers active roster. In 13 appearances, he owns a 3.68 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14.2 innings pitched. 

On the bright side, Graterol should have plenty time to heal over the All-Star break, which for the Dodgers, begins on Sunday.

