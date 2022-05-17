Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Caleb Ferguson Added to LA Roster; Michael Grove Optioned to Minors

Dodgers News: Caleb Ferguson Added to LA Roster; Michael Grove Optioned to Minors

The Dodgers made a pair of roster changes prior to first pitch against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

The Dodgers made a pair of roster changes prior to first pitch against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

The Dodgers pitching staff needs all the help it can get right now. They're down two starters in Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney and the bullpen has been pushed near its limit. In order to give the beleaguered bullpen a fresh arm, the Dodgers opted to recall lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson from the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A) and optioned newly minted MLB starter Michael Grove.

The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya was one of the first to report the news.

As Ardaya notes, Ferguson hasn't pitched for the Dodgers since September 15,2020. Ferguson suffered an elbow injury in the game that required Tommy John surgery. 

In six starts with the OKC Dodgers this year, Ferguson has a 11.57 ERA (4.2 IP).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Caleb FergusonLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_13475940_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Former All-Star Catcher Launches New Hard Seltzer

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18278671_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Gavin Lux Reveals He Was Unaware it was the Ninth Inning On Base Paths

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18279343_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Makes Pitching Debut In Cardinals-Giants Blowout

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_18232209_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Provides the Latest on Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney

By Staff Writer11 hours ago
USATSI_16639773_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Shane Greene Activated; Garrett Cleavinger and Reyes Moronta Optioned

By Staff WriterMay 15, 2022
USATSI_15780542_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Michael Grove Set to Make MLB Debut Today

By Staff WriterMay 15, 2022
USATSI_9983526_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers: Joe Davis Retracts Criticism of Max Muncy

By Staff WriterMay 15, 2022
USATSI_18177008_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner Doesn't Think Age Is a Factor in His Sluggish Start

By Staff WriterMay 15, 2022