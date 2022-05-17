Dodgers News: Caleb Ferguson Added to LA Roster; Michael Grove Optioned to Minors

The Dodgers pitching staff needs all the help it can get right now. They're down two starters in Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney and the bullpen has been pushed near its limit. In order to give the beleaguered bullpen a fresh arm, the Dodgers opted to recall lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson from the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A) and optioned newly minted MLB starter Michael Grove.

The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya was one of the first to report the news.

As Ardaya notes, Ferguson hasn't pitched for the Dodgers since September 15,2020. Ferguson suffered an elbow injury in the game that required Tommy John surgery.

In six starts with the OKC Dodgers this year, Ferguson has a 11.57 ERA (4.2 IP).