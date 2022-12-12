Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Hopes to Play Some Shortstop and Center in 2023

As several Dodger players have made their way out of Los Angeles, it is no doubt that there are holes that need to be filled. L.A. has already lost Chris Martin, Tommy Kahnle, Tyler Anderson, Trea Turner, and Cody Bellinger.

Although fans fantasized about the thought of securing a player like Aaron Judge and retaining Turner, last week’s signings for both players put an end to any hopes of such players playing for Los Angeles.

With those options off the table, the Dodgers can turn in-house to players like Chris Taylor.

Taylor joined the Dodger Talk host on local radio to share how he hopes to add value next season:

“I would love to play short and center. I haven’t had that conversation or thought about it at this point. We’re still early in the offseason; a lot can happen.”

In 2022, Taylor suffered from injuries that kept him out of action. He played 100 games in the outfield, 80 in left field, and played in 22 games at second base, three at third base, and one at shortstop.

As the utility player he is, CT3 can play almost any position. There is a lot of flexibility in his role, which allows the team more possibilities, whether that is letting Taylor play any position in the outfield and even shortstop, or simply giving opportunities to younger players on the roster.

With the uncertainty of what new players the Dodgers will land, there is potential in utilizing CT3 to make do with the talent they already have.

Like Taylor said: a lot can happen, Dodger fans.