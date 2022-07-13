Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Gives Tony Gonsolin an Incredible All-Star Gift

The Dodgers have a quartet of players headed to the All-Star Game this year. That number could change depending on the availability of their fellow All-Stars, but at the moment, it's going to four Dodgers in the Midsummer Classic. Trea Turner and Mookie Betts earned starting spots, and Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin were selected as pitchers.

Although Tyler Anderson and Evan Phillips were deserving, it's just Kershaw and Gonsolin. Considering how much advice Gonsolin has received from Kershaw over the years, it's a fitting duo to represent the Dodgers pitching staff.

Clayton wanted to ensure that Tony Smokes was ready for his first career All-Star Game. SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson reported on Wednesday that Kershaw had a custom suit made for Tony ahead of the festivities, even before Tony was officially selected to the NL All-Star team.

With Clayton Kershaw missing several starts due to injury, and Walker Buehler landing on the 60-day IL with a forearm injury, Tony Gonsolin has led the way for the LA starting staff.

Tony boasts a MLB-leading 1.62 ERA, a perfect 11-0 record, and an other-worldly 256 ERA+. But wait, there's more! Gonsolin leads the majors in WHIP (0.80) and H/9 (4.9).

Although some of his peripheral stats suggest he's been awfully lucky this season (.183 BABIP), Gonsolin has consistently been the Dodgers best starter.

He's been able to avoid hard contact and his four-pitch mix, led by his devastating splitter, has kept opposing hitters off balance all year.

Now, Gonsolin is headed to his first All-Star game with a brand new suit from his Hall-of-Fame teammate.