Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Lets Austin Barnes Keep Record Setting Ball

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw passed Cy Young on the all time strikeouts list on Wednesday
It's not everyday records get broken. When a batter hits his first home run, he tends to keep the ball, but Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw passed Cy Young on the all time strikeouts list and didn't even seem to realize it. 

This of course doesn't takeaway from his great accomplishment, but Kershaw didn't even seem to want to keep the ball. Austin Barnes had to be the one to tell him but Kershaw jokingly understood the moment and even figured Barnes will probably just keep the ball (quotes via SportsNet LA).

"It's obviously incredible company. I don't even know the right word but It's cool (Austin Barnes) told me. I think he took the ball or something because I don't appreciate it enough so I think that's fair. (Don't think I will buy it) I'll let him keep it."

It seems Kershaw has his eyes set on the bigger prize at the end of the season or soaking in what could be his final regular season game. Regardless the accolades speak for themselves and Kershaw will go down as one of the greatest pitchers of all time.

One more ball added to his collection won't change the trajectory of his career but a second World Series ring and riding away at the top of your game speaks volumes. 

Fans will get a chance to witness Kershaw unleash his skill during the postseason where he will look to add plenty more strikeouts to his career totals while helping the Dodgers win their second title in three years. 

