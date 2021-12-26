Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Agrees to Raise Before Lockout, Avoids Arbitration

In years past, it wasn't unusual to have a few trades completed or some free agency signings around the league at the winter meetings. Unfortunately, this year those meetings had to be canceled and fans won’t be getting any free-agent presents this Christmas from their favorite teams.

With one exception, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Dodgers and outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger came to an agreement, just before the lockout was announced. The two sides settled on a one-year $17 million contract for the 2022 season. That is, assuming, there is one. Because of the lockout, the transaction was not announced until now.

Cody, who is under team control until after the 2024 season, had his worst major league campaign to date. In 95 games, he batted .165 with 10 homers and 36 RBI. Most of his troubles can be attributed to coming off of offseason shoulder surgery as well as missing numerous parts of the year due to injuries. Still, the Dodgers gave him a raise of about $900,000 to retain him on the roster for the upcoming season or they would have had to non-tender him, making him a free agent.

In the 2021 regular season, Bellinger was a letdown, but he managed to get himself under control for the postseason and became one of the Dodgers' most potent bats. Hopefully, he will be able to ride that momentum into and through next season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have to wait until the lockout is over to make any more moves or finalize any deal.