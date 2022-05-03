Dodgers News: Cut Two Players To Get To 26-Man Roster

MLB rosters went down from 28 players to 26 today. For those doing the math at home, that means that teams needed to transact two players off of the active roster. For the Dodgers, that meant optioning utility man Zach McKinstry down to the Triple-A OKC Dodgers and designating journeyman pitcher Carson Fulmer for assignment.

Fulmer was on the roster for just two days. He was initially placed on the roster due to the fact that pitcher Mitch White tested positive for COVID.

Now that Fulmer's been DFA'd, he can either rejoin the Dodgers on one of their minor league affiliate clubs or join a new organization all together. Since 2019, the former first-round pick has played for four different clubs besides the Dodgers: Chicago (White Sox), Detroit, Baltimore, and Cincinnati.

Zach McKinstry

The Dodgers were hoping that McKinstry could be the second coming of Kiké Hernandez. McKinstry started out the 2021 season with a .883 OPS in April before an injury sidelined him for 33 games. After rejoining the club in late May, the Toledo native struggled mightily at the plate. He finished the 2021 campaign with a .668 OPS in 172 plate appearances.

Hanser Alberto's arrival this offseason likely contributed to McKinstry starting the season in the minor. So far, the 27-year-old has been mashing Triple-A pitching. As of today, he owns a .361/.423/.590 slash line which is good for an eye-popping 1.013 OPS.

He earned Pacific Coast League player of the week honors in early April.

Chances are, this isn't the last Dodgers fans have seen of McKinstry.