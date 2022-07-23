Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Calls Out Giants for Cheating Tactics

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Calls Out Giants for Cheating Tactics

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn't take kindly to the Giants trying to steal signs from LA starter Tyler Anderson.

Every Dodgers-Giants game is must-see television. Over the last several seasons, the two teams always deliver on the drama of baseball's best rivalry. On Thursday night, the Dodgers won in dramatic fashion thanks to a late comeback after giving up a five run lead. Friday night's game was another nail-bitter, with Cody Bellinger hitting a go-ahead grand slam that sent Dodger Stadium into a frenzy. But earlier in the game, manager Dave Roberts and his staff caught the Giants trying to steal signs.

Just four pitches into the game, Doc sent pitching coach Mark Prior to the mound after noticing that the Giants first base coach and hitter Austin Slater appeared to be relaying the signs between starter Tyler Anderson and catcher Will Smith.

The umpires huddled up after Roberts accused the first base coach of coming out of his coaching box in an attempt to relay signs to the Giants hitters. The coach, Antoan Richardson, was sent back to his box and the game continued after Prior advised Anderson to ensure his glove was more fully covering the ball.

The in-game oddity wasn't fully explained until the postgame press conference after the Dodgers 5-1 win.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Giants manager Gabe Kapler and Roberts are no strangers to trying to gain a tactical advantage on one another. In past matchups, both managers have announced starting pitchers as late as possible, or even switched who was starting last minute.

After the game, Roberts cooly explained the reason for the in-game delay.

“Just a little gamesmanship, Roberts added. “They were doing some relaying of the signs by the first base coach, so wanted to kind of nip that, get the coach in the box, and let Tyler do his thing.”

To his credit, Tyler Anderson took it all in stride and didn't provide the Giants with any bulletin board material.

“If you expose yourself, that happens, and I think that's part of the game."

The third game of the four-game series will be broadcasted on Fox today with first pitch set for 4:15PM PT.

Tyler AndersonSan Francisco GiantsLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18544106_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Hits LA's First Grand Slam of the 2022 Season

By Adam Salcido1 hour ago
USATSI_18596450_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Veteran Third Baseman Will Be Sidelined for Multiple Games

By Adam Salcido2 hours ago
USATSI_15071285_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former LA Pitcher Inks Deal with NL Central Club

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_13037396_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Boston Losing All-Star Will Be Worse Than Trading Mookie Betts Says Pundit

By Ryan Menzie7 hours ago
USATSI_18719350_168396005_lowres
News

MLB Rumors: Juan Soto's Agent Scott Boras Slams Washington Extension Proposal

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers: Lack of All Star Nod for Will Smith Still Upsets Dave Roberts

By Ryan Menzie21 hours ago
USATSI_18719352_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former GM Proposes Jaw-Dropping LA Trade Package for Juan Soto

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
Jul 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates hitting a three run home run in the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Single-Handedly Beats The San Francisco Giants

By AJ Gonzalez23 hours ago