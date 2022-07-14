Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Pinch-Hit Decision Dooms LA

On Tuesday night, Los Angeles fell behind early only to put up runs late. Just as they had over the weekend, the Dodgers were in a perfect position to make another comeback win. But a decision by Manager Dave Roberts in the 7th inning may have lost them the game and their season-high 7-game winning streak.

Heading into the 7th and trailing by 2 runs, the Dodgers got things going against Cardinals reliever Junior Fernandez. Trea Turner reached on catcher’s interference, Freddie Freeman singled, and Will Smith drove in a run with a single of his own. Justin Turner then drew the walk and loaded the bases, setting the stage for what could've been a great comeback.

But that didn't happen. There was no comeback. Against the righty, Roberts opted to go with Max Muncy over Trayce Thompson. Which the Cardinals countered with a call to the bullpen for a left-handed pitcher to face Muncy. Muncy was unable to capitalize on the moment and flew out to short-center. Hanser Alberto and Cody Bellinger could not get the job done either and left the game-winning runners on base.

“I think we got a great situation. I loved where we were at. It just didn’t work out.” -Dave Roberts

Against left-handed pitching this year, Muncy is now 9-for-61 (.148). Meanwhile, Thompson has hit .357 with runners in scoring position and has similar numbers in high leverage situations. The Dodgers should not have gone away from Thompson at that moment. But what is done is done.

On the bright side, it's just one loss in the sea of a 162-game season.

Dodgers Mid-Season Grades! Evaluating Dave Roberts, LA's Inconsistent Offense, the Bullpen & More!

Doc did not play the numbers, deciding instead to go with a gut feeling and put in Muncy. Unfortunately, it didn't work out as he hoped.