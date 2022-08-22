Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Provided Misleading Information about Injured Veteran

Expansive MLB rosters are tough to keep track of, especially when there's a litany of injuries up and down the roster. Big league managers do their best to stay in contact with training staff on injured players, but from time to time, miscommunication does happen. That appears to be what happened with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts regarding Danny Duffy.

Duffy hasn't thrown a single pitch for the Dodgers since LA initially traded for him last July. He had offseason surgery to fix a flexor injury in his pitching arm, but still inked a one-year deal with LA after mulling over retirement.

Duffy has been increasing his workload during his throwing program in recent weeks, but a setback earlier this week appeared to be the end of the line of his 2022 season that never started. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seem to suggest that Duffy's season was over a few days ago, but now, Doc has changed his tune a bit.

"There was some soreness. I think it was more of a, the soreness was… he was done for the year, which is not my intention. It was some soreness, which players go through, but he came back and threw the baseball really well."

The 11-year veteran starter pitched a simulated game in Arizona and was reportedly clocked at 93 miles per hour.

Considering there isn't much season left, Duffy doesn't have a ton of time to make it back to make his Dodgers debut, but never say never, especially if you're Dave Roberts.