Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Provides Latest Update on Blake Treinen

From what it sounds like, Dodgers fans won't be seeing reliever Blake Treinen back on the mound during LA's current six-game road trip. Trienen last pitched for the Dodgers on April 14th and only has three appearances total this year.

Treinen was placed on the injured list on April 22nd with shoulder discomfort.

Juan Toribio of MLB.com was one of the first to report the news that things have taken a turn for the worst.

Apparently, Treinen will be going back to Los Angeles to see a doctor on Monday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the right-handed reliever will undergo a MRI to help get to the bottom of his injury.

“The arm still doesn’t feel good,” OC Register’s Bill Plunkett reported. “It’s obviously more than we initially thought. Clearly.”

Last season, Treinen led the team in games pitched (72) and posted an outstanding 1.99 ERA in 72.1 innings pitch. The one-time All-Star is currently in the last year of the two year pact that he signed with the Dodgers prior to the 2021 season.

Even without arguably their best reliever, the Dodgers bullpen has been one of the best in the league. Entering play on Saturday, the LA 'pen ranked third in the majors in ERA (2.65) and first in walks per nine innings (2.12). The unit's collective success doesn't appear to be a mirage either. They rank first in fielding independent pitching (FIP) with a 2.69 mark.

That being said, the Dodgers will need one of their premier high leverage arms back at some point this season. Especially if they plan on winning games in October.