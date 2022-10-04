Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Shares Latest Postseason Rotation Outlook

Tony Gonsolin made his return to the Dodgers after six long weeks on the IL.

He ended up going just two innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and striking out three. The Dodgers had hoped he would go at least three innings, but they didn't want to push him in his first start back.

Gonsolin's return came in the third-to-last game of the regular season, with all eyes set on a bigger role in the postseason.

Prior to the game, Roberts talked about how he hoped to use Gonsolin in the postseason.

"I think that where we're at as far as the timeline for Tony, the two options are (game) three or (game) four," Kershaw said. "If he's healthy, he'll start a game."

It's definitely good news to hear that Gonsolin is expected to start in the postseason. Prior to his injury at the end of August, he was firmly in the mix for the NL Cy Young award.

The biggest question now will be how many innings he can go. The maximum in a start will probably be five, but there's a better chance he falls in the three or four inning range, especially in the NLDS.

But either way, the Dodgers are happy to have their All Star back, especially if he can pitch at his pre-injury level in the postseason.