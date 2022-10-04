Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Shares Latest Postseason Rotation Outlook

He provided a pretty big update on one of the Dodgers' best pitchers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tony Gonsolin made his return to the Dodgers after six long weeks on the IL.

He ended up going just two innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and striking out three. The Dodgers had hoped he would go at least three innings, but they didn't want to push him in his first start back.

Gonsolin's return came in the third-to-last game of the regular season, with all eyes set on a bigger role in the postseason.

Prior to the game, Roberts talked about how he hoped to use Gonsolin in the postseason.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think that where we're at as far as the timeline for Tony, the two options are (game) three or (game) four," Kershaw said. "If he's healthy, he'll start a game."

It's definitely good news to hear that Gonsolin is expected to start in the postseason. Prior to his injury at the end of August, he was firmly in the mix for the NL Cy Young award.

The biggest question now will be how many innings he can go. The maximum in a start will probably be five, but there's a better chance he falls in the three or four inning range, especially in the NLDS.

But either way, the Dodgers are happy to have their All Star back, especially if he can pitch at his pre-injury level in the postseason.

Tony Gonsolin

USATSI_19094009_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Talks About Limiting Julio Urias Amid Cy Young Talk

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19044394_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Power Through Latest MLB Power Rankings

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18917561_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Get All-Star Right Hander Back from Injury

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_9368674_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson's Down Month Not A Concern For Dave Roberts

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18544147_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Roberts Feels All-Star Hurler Will be a 'Big Piece' of LA's Success This October

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19130627_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Reliever's Struggles vs. Left-Handed Hitting Could Keep Him Off Postseason Roster

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18718804_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s New Deal with the Angels Affects The Dodgers

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19166499_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Has A Bigger Goal In Mind Than Recent Success

By Kristilyn Hetherington