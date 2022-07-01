Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Slams Freddie Freeman Criticism After Emotional Weekend Against the Atlanta Braves

Freddie Freeman's big weekend in Atlanta is still a story in the baseball world. Freddie's emotional return to his longtime team dominated the weekend headlines. The first baseman had a tear-filled press conference at Truist Park on Friday and then received an extended standing ovation in his first plate appearance.

Plenty of Dodgers fans were displeased with Freddie's emotions and a quote from Clayton Kershaw about the whole ordeal only produced additional frustration for LA fans.

Manager Dave Roberts provided his thoughts on all of the critiques about Freddie in a recent interview with The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. Buckle up for spicy Dave.

“If anyone has a problem with it, that’s on them. It shouldn’t be a problem. This guy has helped us win a [expletive] ton of games this year and will continue to do so. And for him to have his moment with a team that he poured 15 years into, I don’t see a problem with it.”

Freddie spent 12 years with the Braves and its somewhat understandable he would have some emotions during his weekend homecoming.

But Roberts, Freddie, and the Dodgers are ready to move on.