Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Slams Freddie Freeman Criticism After Emotional Weekend Against the Atlanta Braves

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Slams Freddie Freeman Criticism After Emotional Weekend Against the Atlanta Braves

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had some choice words for those that have harshly criticized Freddie Freeman's emotions during his return to Atlanta.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had some choice words for those that have harshly criticized Freddie Freeman's emotions during his return to Atlanta.

Freddie Freeman's big weekend in Atlanta is still a story in the baseball world. Freddie's emotional return to his longtime team dominated the weekend headlines. The first baseman had a tear-filled press conference at Truist Park on Friday and then received an extended standing ovation in his first plate appearance.

Plenty of Dodgers fans were displeased with Freddie's emotions and a quote from Clayton Kershaw about the whole ordeal only produced additional frustration for LA fans.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manager Dave Roberts provided his thoughts on all of the critiques about Freddie in a recent interview with The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. Buckle up for spicy Dave. 

“If anyone has a problem with it, that’s on them. It shouldn’t be a problem. This guy has helped us win a [expletive] ton of games this year and will continue to do so. And for him to have his moment with a team that he poured 15 years into, I don’t see a problem with it.”

Freddie spent 12 years with the Braves and its somewhat understandable he would have some emotions during his weekend homecoming.

But Roberts, Freddie, and the Dodgers are ready to move on.

Freddie FreemanLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18596450_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Provides His Reasoning on Why Justin Turner Continues to Bat in Middle of LA Order

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18609108_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Provides Brutally Honest Review of His Coors Field Outing On Tuesday

By Staff Writer9 hours ago
USATSI_18604624_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Believes Trea Turner Will Sign with Phillies; Carlos Correa a Possibility for LA

By Staff WriterJun 29, 2022
USATSI_18601596_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Longtime Dodgers Closer Kenley Jansen Placed on Injured List with Heart Issue

By Staff WriterJun 29, 2022
USATSI_18595507_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Changing Agent Representation Due to How His Free Agency 'Played Out'

By Staff WriterJun 29, 2022
Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Set to Coach in All-Star Game

By Staff WriterJun 28, 2022
USATSI_18595507_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Earns Weekly Honors After Hot Week of Hitting

By Staff WriterJun 28, 2022
USATSI_18604626_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Will Smith Appear in Pair of Bizarre Baseball Plays

By Staff WriterJun 28, 2022