Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Talks About Limiting Julio Urias Amid Cy Young Talk

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts thinks it's not fair that Julio Urias will be punished in the Cy Young voting for the way Roberts has chosen to use him.

Dodgers ace Julio Urias is probably going to finish second in the National League Cy Young Award voting this year. It says a lot about the season Julio is having that people are up in arms, saying that's too low a finish.

But up in arms they are, and it's understandable why. Urias leads the NL in ERA and ERA+, which essentially and undeniably tells us one thing: He has been the best pitcher in the league this year.

The Cy Young Award itself says "The Outstanding National League Pitcher." Heck, it doesn't even say the most outstanding pitcher. The only requirement set forth on the trophy is that the pitcher is outstanding. By those standards, a vote for Urias is completely justified, as is a vote for Sandy Alcantara, Carlos Rodon, Max Fried, or a handful of other pitchers. 

Interestingly, did you know the award used to say "Most Valuable Pitcher" on it? They didn't make a big deal when they changed it, and the actual criteria didn't change, because there aren't really any set criteria. For the voters, the definition of a Cy Young winner is similar to Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart's definition of pornography: "I know it when I see it."

Which brings us back to Julio Urias. He's likely to finish second, because Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins is likely to win the award. Alcantara has been almost as good as Urias — his 2.28 ERA and 178 ERA+ are second in the league behind Julio's 2.12 and 198 — and he has thrown 58.2 more innings than Urias (228.2 to 170). That means that Alcantara has provided more value than Urias, as he's essentially the equivalent of Julio and two great relievers following him each start.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As Bill Shaikin reports in the Los Angeles Times, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't care much for that approach to voting, simply because Julio's lack of innings are a team decision, not a Urias weakness.

“These are decisions I’ve made for the best interest of the organization, the ballclub and him,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Teams that are not playing through October have more of a luxury. They don’t have to plan for an extra month of baseball. That’s our reality. That’s a good thing.

“I don’t think he should be penalized for it.”

It's a fair point, to be sure. But where Shaikin might be a little off-base is when he says, "Urías could do this too, if the Dodgers let him." The fact is, we don't know that, and that's kind of the point. Alcantara has done it, and there's no way we can know — or even reasonably expect — that Urias would be better than Alcantara if he had thrown 60 more innings.

And that's where we stand. Roberts is correct that it's easier to throw a ton of innings if you don't have to pitch in October, but that probably just means Dodgers pitchers will be unlikely to win the Cy Young in the near future.

One solution might be to hold the voting after the postseason, so Julio's 20-35 innings he'll hopefully throw over the next month could count, too. But until then, we're probably screaming into the void.

Julio Urias

USATSI_19044394_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Power Through Latest MLB Power Rankings

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18917561_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Get All-Star Right Hander Back from Injury

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_9368674_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson's Down Month Not A Concern For Dave Roberts

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18544147_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Roberts Feels All-Star Hurler Will be a 'Big Piece' of LA's Success This October

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19130627_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Reliever's Struggles vs. Left-Handed Hitting Could Keep Him Off Postseason Roster

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18718804_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s New Deal with the Angels Affects The Dodgers

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19166499_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Has A Bigger Goal In Mind Than Recent Success

By Kristilyn Hetherington
Oct 9, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Police and venue security guard the pool area following the Los Angeles Dodgers victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks in game three of the 2017 NLDS playoff baseball series at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: D-Backs Triple-A Affiliate Championship Celebrates in Another Teams Pool

By Ricardo Sandoval