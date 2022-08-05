Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Thinks Clayton Kershaw is Headed to Injured List

This week, the Dodgers managed a series sweep of their most notable rival, The San Francisco Giants. This makes it the second time in the past few weeks that the Boys in Blue were able to sweep them in a 4-game series. Unfortunately, they did not leave the Bay Area unscathed and one of their most important players appears to be headed for some more time on the Injured List.

While tossing warm-up pitches in the 5th inning, Clayton Kershaw appeared to be having some trouble and motioned to the training staff indicating something was wrong. Apparently, the Dodgers’ ace felt his back flare up again and was taken out of the game.

When the team returns to Los Angeles, Kershaw will undergo a number of tests to determine the severity. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, it’s unlikely he will avoid his second stint on the injured list due to that same back issue.

“We’ll know more later, probably when I get to the field. I just can’t see it not being an IL situation. But I am optimistic in the sense of that it shouldn’t be too long in terms of him being down.”

Back in April, it was reported that on the flight to Pittsburgh from Chicago, Kershaw's back locked up on him. He missed over a month of the season in that first stint and it sounds like that's what has happened this time around as well.

Giants Pitcher Mocks Mookie Betts Dodgers Hit Celebration, Gabe Kapler Ejected, Breakdown

Anyone with back issues knows it's difficult to manage, and even with physical therapy, unfortunately, the injury never really goes away. So as long as Kershaw remains pitching, it’s will be something the Dodgers will just have to manage.