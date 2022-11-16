Dodgers News: Diego Cartaya, Michael Busch, Andy Pages Added to Active Roster

The Dodgers made some roster moves ahead of the Rule 5 protection deadline. Top prospects Diego Cartaya, Michael Busch and Andy Pages were among the prospects added to the 40-man roster.

Cartaya is the Dodgers No. 1 overall prospect. The catcher hit .254 across High-A and Single-A this season, mashing 22 home runs and 72 RBIs. The 21-year-old is expected to be ready by 2023, but the Dodgers may opt to give him more time, as the catcher position is locked up with Will Smith.

Busch is the Dodgers' No. 4 overall prospect. The 25-year-old hit .274 with 32 home runs and 108 RBIs in the minor leagues this season, spending time in Double-A and Triple-A. Many wondered if he would get a chance to play at the end of last season, but instead, he'll be a leading candidate to get some playing time in 2023.

Pages is the Dodgers' No. 5 overall prospect. He hit .236 with 26 home runs and 80 RBIs with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers this season. The 21-year-old was signed in 2017 out of Cuba, and has continued to rise in the organization's prospect ranks. He's also expected to be ready by 2023.

Finally, the lone surprise came in the Dodgers elevating DeLuca to the 40-man roster. The 24-year-old hit .260 across High-A and Double-A this season, with 25 home runs and 71 RBIs. DeLuca was a 25th-round pick by the Dodgers in the 2019 MLB Draft. He went to Oregon, but is a local kid, growing up in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Those four prospects are officially protected from the Rule 5 Draft. Notable guys left off the 40-man roster include No. 8 overall prospect Jose Ramos and 2021 No. 13 overall prospect Kody Hoese.