Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Doc Provides Timeline for LA All-Star Outfielder's Return

Dodgers News: Doc Provides Timeline for LA All-Star Outfielder's Return

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discussed when he expects to see Chris Taylor back in the lineup.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discussed when he expects to see Chris Taylor back in the lineup.

Just when the Dodgers outfield was whole again, the team lost Chris Taylor. Prior to first pitch on Tuesday, the team announced that a CT scan revealed a fracture in Chris Taylor's left foot. It's a big blow to the Dodgers. Taylor has been a lineup staple for years and rarely misses games due to injury, but even the mighty CT can't play on a fractured foot.

Currently, there isn't a timetable for Taylor's return, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts agreed with the notion that their lineup linchpin won't be back in the lineup until after the All-Star break.

“With Chris, anything is possible. But I think that’s probably a safe bet.”

The Dodgers skipper also didn't rule out re-scanning Taylor's foot later this month. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“There’s a possibility we’ll go back and revisit a scan, but I think it’s just a micro fracture, that it’s going to be per his tolerance at some point in time once we get the swelling out of there and he starts moving around. But again, we could in two weeks go back and do another scan. I’m not sure right now.” 

Taylor himself admitted that he underestimated the injury at first and that it's going to take some time to heal. 

“I thought I would be able to play through it, and it progressively every inning it got worse and worse and got to a point where it wasn’t worth continuing to try to push it. I think I’ve just got to maybe take a day or two off again, and see how it feels.”

In the meantime, the Dodgers will be relying on a combination of Gavin Lux, Jake Lamb, and Trayce Thompson to man left field while Taylor is sidelined.

Lux got the start on Friday and went 1-for-3 with a triple.

Chris TaylorJake LambGavin LuxLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_15956678_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch World Famous Rapper Throw Out First Pitch with Four-Inch Nails

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Suggests LA Won't Make a Blockbuster Trade

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18662516_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Veteran Infielder Launches Another Highlight Home Run

By Adam Salcido2 hours ago
Sep 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) singles in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Walk-Off Hit Wiped Away After Scoring Change

By Adam Salcido3 hours ago
USATSI_18604624_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Pair of LA Players Named All-Star Game Starters

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18662526_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Loses Another Key Bullpen Arm Due to Injury

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_17955112
News

Dodgers: Former All-Star Explains How He Got His Baseball 'Obsession' Back

By Brenna White22 hours ago
USATSI_10222444_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Longtime LA Scout & Franchise Icon Passes Away

By Staff WriterJul 8, 2022