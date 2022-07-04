Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Doc Talks About If Cody Bellinger Will Ever Play Like MVP Again

Dodgers News: Doc Talks About If Cody Bellinger Will Ever Play Like MVP Again

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discussed if Cody Bellinger can ever get back to MVP form.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discussed if Cody Bellinger can ever get back to MVP form.

By all accounts, Cody Bellinger is not the hitter that he used to be in his rookie of the year season in 2017 and his subsequent MVP season in 2019. Over his last three seasons, Bellinger has struggled with strikeouts, hitting home runs, and collecting the hits that once made him one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball.

Last season, Bellinger was coming off of shoulder surgery and suffered a leg injury that resulted in him missing 46 games in April and May. It was somewhat understandable that he was going to have a slow start, but Cody put together some of the most dreadful hitting stats of any hitters in baseball. 

He finished second to last in wRC+ (48), had the fifth worst slugging percentage (.302), and had the fourth lowest WAR (-1.0).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Belli's plate problems are well documented, and on a recent appearance on The Show podcast, manager Dave Roberts answered the question on if Bellinger can ever get back to his MVP form.

“To win a MVP, everything’s gotta lineup – unless your Mike Trout. It was a special year, 2019, for Cody, is he ever going to get to that caliber? Only time will tell.”

Doc noted that he's had plenty of talks with Cody about adjusting to the player he is currently, and thinks that chasing those 2019 numbers might be playing a role in his hitting slump that's spanned three seasons.

“I’ve had many conversation with Cody, we have to find a way to get past that and deal in the now. Understand the player you are right now.”

This season, Cody has been better than his troubling 2021 (.542 OPS). He has a .660 OPS, but has continually struggled with fastballs, especially elevated fastballs, and breaking balls low and inside. 

Bellinger's only 26-year-old, but at this point, it would be a shock to see him ever contend for a MVP again.

Cody BellingerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18538818
News

Dodgers News: NL MVP Makes First Start in Weeks for LA After IL Stint

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18600672_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin Sets Insane Record After Latest Start

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_18604624_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA All-Star Explains the Backstory of Team's Hilarious New T-Shirts

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18544160_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Talks About a Facet of the Game He Struggled with this Season

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18627667_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Padres Ace Throws Shade at Justin Turner

By Staff WriterJul 3, 2022
USATSI_18582458_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Removed as Favorites to Win World Series in Two Years

By Staff WriterJul 3, 2022
USATSI_18601615_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Watch LA All-Star's Mind-Boggling Throw to Turn Double Play

By Staff WriterJul 2, 2022
USATSI_18619084_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: San Diego Superstar Drove from Arizona to Play LA

By Staff WriterJul 2, 2022