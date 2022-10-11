Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Doesn't Let Outside Noise Detour Him From Main Goal

Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips knows expectations run high for the Dodgers this postseason
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Dodgers have had a target on their backs all season long yet they have been able to somehow exceed expectations. Of course the only thing left for the Dodgers to do is to win the World Series, but that isn't enough to bother Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips

The Dodgers officially announced Craig Kimbrel will not be apart of the active postseason roster leaving the Dodgers without a set closer. Phillips saw other teams rely on multiple pitchers to close out games so he still feels confident with their chances (quotes via Bill Plunkett, The OC Register).

“I really don’t think it bothers anybody,” Phillips said of entering the postseason without a closer identified. “I think we saw it (Friday) with the (St. Louis) Cardinals. They have two guys they rely on late in games. It didn’t work out in their favor today (the Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning to win Game 1 of their wild-card series on Friday). But I just think that’s the new age of the bullpen – understanding what guys have advantages where.

With a potential deep postseason run ahead for the Dodgers, the Dodgers should have plenty of time and more options to choose from as they progress through the later rounds. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Hopefully we have three, four weeks of baseball ahead of us. So maybe somebody emerges as ‘The’ ninth-inning guy. But that doesn’t even sound appropriate for what we’ve been doing the last month or so. I think you’ll continue to see a mix of guys. I’m not sure if we’ve had the same guy finish the game since we made that transition. I think we’ve shown we have a lot of guys that are capable.”

Phillips main job now is to focus on the task at hand for the team. Phillips has been lights out all season long with a 1.14 ERA and will look to add much needed depth for the team and may even emerge as a consistent ninth inning pitcher. 

Evan PhillipsLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19094015_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers News: Roberts, LA Know Regular Season Success 'Has No Bearing' on October

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18971237_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers vs Padres: 26-Man NLDS Roster Announced with Surprises for LA

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19135612_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Playoffs: How to Watch NLDS vs Padres, Streaming Options, Game Time and More

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19181840_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: 'Dynamic' Miguel Vargas Seeming More Likely for NLDS Roster

By Jeff J. Snider
Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Feels as Confident as Ever Despite Lack of Closer

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19135613_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Julio Urias Announced As Starter For Game One Of NLDS

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_15036355_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Gives Praise To Former Teammate Ahead of NLDS

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_14240804_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Celebrates 30th Birthday in Perfect Way

By Jeff J. Snider