Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Doesn't Let Outside Noise Detour Him From Main Goal

The Dodgers have had a target on their backs all season long yet they have been able to somehow exceed expectations. Of course the only thing left for the Dodgers to do is to win the World Series, but that isn't enough to bother Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips.

The Dodgers officially announced Craig Kimbrel will not be apart of the active postseason roster leaving the Dodgers without a set closer. Phillips saw other teams rely on multiple pitchers to close out games so he still feels confident with their chances (quotes via Bill Plunkett, The OC Register).

“I really don’t think it bothers anybody,” Phillips said of entering the postseason without a closer identified. “I think we saw it (Friday) with the (St. Louis) Cardinals. They have two guys they rely on late in games. It didn’t work out in their favor today (the Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning to win Game 1 of their wild-card series on Friday). But I just think that’s the new age of the bullpen – understanding what guys have advantages where.

With a potential deep postseason run ahead for the Dodgers, the Dodgers should have plenty of time and more options to choose from as they progress through the later rounds.

“Hopefully we have three, four weeks of baseball ahead of us. So maybe somebody emerges as ‘The’ ninth-inning guy. But that doesn’t even sound appropriate for what we’ve been doing the last month or so. I think you’ll continue to see a mix of guys. I’m not sure if we’ve had the same guy finish the game since we made that transition. I think we’ve shown we have a lot of guys that are capable.”

Phillips main job now is to focus on the task at hand for the team. Phillips has been lights out all season long with a 1.14 ERA and will look to add much needed depth for the team and may even emerge as a consistent ninth inning pitcher.