Dodgers News: Evan Phillips, Roberts Discuss Mostly Dominant Showing From Bullpen

The Dodgers unconventional bullpen plan went according to script on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers took game one of the NLDS by a final of 5-3 over the Padres on Tuesday night. LA built itself a nice 5-0 lead, but, for a moment mid-game, it seemed like everything was going to unravel.

Game one starter Julio Urias tossed four absolutely dominant innings to open the game before running into trouble in the fifth inning when the struggles with his command started.

He allowed three runs on three base hits and a pair of sacrifices to bring the ballgame to 5-3

With the lineup turning over to the top hitters for the third time, Dave Roberts turned to the bullpen to get through the final four innings of the game. And they did just that.

Four Dodger relievers worked around four baserunners to keep the Padres off the board and earn LA the game 1 win.

Dodgers fans likely weren't overly shocked at how Roberts used the bullpen. But the broadcast struggled with the idea of one of LA's best pitchers, Evan Phillips, entering the game in the sixth inning. For Phillips, however, it was pretty much according to plan.

“I think we’ve all bought into this concept that when the phone rings, you go get those outs. [The game planning staff] does a good job of getting us prepared for each situation that we’re called upon. You saw it drawn up like that tonight, and I think you’ll continue to see it go that way.”

The Dodger front office has praised the make up of the pitching staff -- particularly that of the guys who made it on the 26-man NLDS roster. A staff that, notably, has no defined closer.

“A lot of good players that are just not afraid of the moment. I trust them all. Yeah, it’s not kind of the standard or, whatever, conventional, but I feel confident in whoever we’re going to run out there in the ninth inning.”

With game two's starter, Clayton Kershaw, healthy and expecting to pitch into the sixth inning at least tonight, and Thursday being a travel day off, the Dodgers and that unconventional bullpen are in a great spot to get this series on the brink of a sweep in San Diego.

