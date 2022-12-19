Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Shares Thoughts and Feelings On Becoming a Father

Evan Phillips ended the 2022 season on a high note in more than one way. He locked in a great statistical year and also learned that he'll be a father come 2023.

Earlier this week, Evan and his wife, Elizabeth, took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

As he steps into fatherhood, Phillips joins the club with a handful of his teammates like Mookie Betts, Caleb Ferguson, Will Smith, and Max Muncy, who all have kids of their own.

Among the several Dodger dad’s, Phillips and Ferguson are both having their first little ones.

Phillips joined a Spotify podcast episode of Dodger Talk where he shared his feelings on becoming a father:

“I’m not really one to relish in my own personal success so I think the blessing of becoming a father and the news of our pregnancy has really allowed me to distract my brain from on-field success because now I have a whole new perspective on life and what it’s going to mean to be a father and I genuinely believe that it’s a gift from the unknown of just not being too selfish about my season and a way to move forward and just keep progressing in this life.”

It will be an exciting 2023 for Phillips in many ways. Whether Phillips likes to give himself credit or not, he is coming off such an incredible season. He pitched 63 innings with a 1.14 ERA, 1.94 FIP and 0.76 WHIP while striking out 33% of hitters and walking 6.4%.

As one of the best relievers in the league, Phillips carries the same optimistic mentality on the field and within his personal life.

“We have a lot of really good help around, we have a lot of friends and family willing to help whenever we may need it. We're just looking forward to this new journey we're going on together.”

As he builds his family, the 28-year-old uses this exciting milestone to simply stay the course and build upon his success on the mound.