Dodgers News: Fan Favorite Hitting Prospect Among Players Joining Workouts in LA This Weekend

The Dodgers are three days away from kicking off their 2022 postseason run. Your Los Angeles Dodgers are still uncertain whether they’ll play the New York Mets or San Diego Padres in the NLDS. In the meantime, Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said there would be intrasquad games going on this weekend and told the media on Wednesday that there would be some recognizable faces at the stadium.

Among those at Dodger Stadium for the intrasquad game are three minor leagues who spent some time in the big leagues in 2022: Ryan Pepiot, Michael Grove, and James Outman. Pepiot and Grove spent the most time in the major leagues, but Outman was one of the players who took Dodgers Nation by storm. Many fans have questioned whether he will be a part of the postseason roster, but he is longshot barring any injuries (knock on wood).

Roberts also has Victor Gonzalez, who has missed the entire season due to an elbow injury on his pitching arm, and outfielder Kevin Pillar who fractured his left shoulder and has been rehabbing since June.

Many of these players have little to no chance of contributing to the team this postseason, but it sure is good to see them being active and helping the Boys in Blue prepare for the “real games.”

These are reasonable steps in the right direction for the players mentioned above before the Dodgers send them and a couple of other current active roster members to Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, for the “stay-hot camp” during the postseason. Roberts plans to use those players in full-team workouts and intrasquad games to a certain extent.

"So they're gonna face some hitters. Some of those guys will take some at-bats"

Even though the postseason roster hasn’t been released yet, we have an idea of who will make the roster. Outman and Pilliar are less than likely to make it, but that can all change considering Chris Taylor’s neck issues and Joey Gallo’s struggles as of late.

As for Grove, Pepiot and Gonzalez are long shots due to the 13 arms Roberts plans to put out there. A combination of health, experience, and players who’ve had tremendous seasons will be scheduled to make the roster easily. That leaves the two youngsters and Gonzalez, who played a huge part in 2020, out of the postseason this year. You could always use pitching, so you never know what can happen.

We’ll keep you updated in the meantime, Dodger fans.