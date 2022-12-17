Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Fan Favorite Reliever Announces a Big Surprise on Social Media

He had some very exciting news to share.
Dodgers RHP Evan Phillips had some very exciting news to share this offseason. He and his wife, Elizabeth, shared a post on Instagram, announcing that they are expecting a child in 2023.

"Our biggest blessing - sweet Baby Phillips joining the crew in 2023!!!"

Phillips was the Dodgers' best reliever in 2022, and very quickly turned into a fan favorite. He gained the nickname Fireman Phillips, as he constantly came into messy situations, leaving them pretty much unscathed.

He finished the year with a minuscule 1.14 ERA and 0.76 WHIP in 64 appearances. He will surely play a huge role for the team in 2023, potentially even getting more opportunities to close games — he had two saves in 2022.

But for now, none of that matters, as he and Elizabeth have to start preparing for their new baby. Congrats to the Phillips family on this exciting announcement!

