Dodgers News: Former Dodger Finished Out His MLB Career Friday Night

Former Dodger, Alberto Pujols, played in his last major league game before falling to the Phillies in the Wild Card Series.

Albert Pujols has had quite the year. 

First, he announced his retirement prior to the 2022 season, then he went on to play in his last Home Run Derby in LA, then he hit his 700th career homer, and finally took one last go at trying to secure a World Series title with the Cardinals before being eliminated.

But that's just this season. Here's a snapshot of the Pujols' success over the past 22 years:

I agree. Pujols will forever be known as one of the Baseball Greats and even at 42 years old, the guy just brought so much power and magic every time he stepped into the batters' box. 

After his final game on Friday night where the Cardinals were eliminated by the Phillies, Pujols gave the final post-game interview of his career. He took the time to share his love for the St. Louis organization and also his appreciation for them taking a shot on him:

It's a bittersweet ending for Pujols as he wanted into the batter's box for the last time as a designated hitter in that Friday night game. He has stepped up to the plate thousands of times across the past 2 decades but nothing like that last time. 

The power hitter played the first 11 seasons of his MLB career with St. Louis before spending 9.5 years with the Angels. In 2021, he was picked up mid-season by the Dodgers but only repped Dodger blue for about 5 months before he finished out his final season right where he started, back in Missouri.

Congratulations on a successful career Albert and we wish you nothing but the best in your future. It was a pleasure to have you for those short but sweet few months...and also a pleasure to watch you hit your milestone 700th homer in our very own stadium. 

