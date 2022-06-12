Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Former LA All-Star Suffers Family Tragedy

Dodgers News: Former LA All-Star Suffers Family Tragedy

"He was my hero and the best man I know"

May 12, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers former player Steve Sax throws to first base during the Dodgers Alumni game before a game between the Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

"He was my hero and the best man I know"

In sad news involving the extended Dodgers family, a former World Series champ lost his son in an accident.

During a training flight Wednesday afternoon in the Southern California desert near Glamis, five U.S. Marines were killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed. Of those killed, one has been identified as, Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, an MV-22B Pilot. 

Capt. Sax is the son of former Dodgers Rookie of the Year and five-time MLB All-Star Steve Sax. 

The U.S. Marine Corps identified the servicemembers on Friday. 

"It is with complete devastation that I announce that my precious son, Johnny was one of the five (5) US Marines that perished on Wednesday, June 8, in the Osprey Military crash near San Diego,"

Steve Sax said in a statement. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"For those of you that knew Johnny, you saw his huge smile, bright light, his love for his family, the Marines, the joy of flying airplanes and defending our country! He was my hero and the best man I know, there was no better person to defend our country."

For five years, and eight months, Captain Sax served in the Marine Corp. During that time he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and a Letter of Appreciation.

“Johnny Sax knew he wanted to be a pilot since his young years and would tell his Dad what types of planes were flying overhead while playing little league baseball in the outfield. “There was never any doubt from a young age that Johnny would be a pilot and his passion was to fly! I am so proud of the man he became and so proud to call him my son!” said Sax. “This loss will change my life forever and is a loss to not only the Marines but this world!”

All five Marines were based at Marine Corps Air Station in Camp Pendleton. Lt. Col. John C. Miller, Commanding Officer of VMM-364 made this statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family. This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time. We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help.”

Our condolences to the families.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_12456425_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Insider Reveals Reason Behind Orel Hershiser Missing Broadcasts

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18455659_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Veteran Picks Out Hilarious Outfit for Reporter for San Francisco Trip

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18388219_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Longtime LA Player's Clutch Hit Against Former Team

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_18245717_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Three-Time Cy Young Winner Set for Return Today Against Giants

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_18512884_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Tony La Russa Triples Down on Questionable Decision to Face Max Muncy

By Staff Writer10 hours ago
Walker Buehler
News

Dodgers: Walker Buehler's Struggles Entering 'Uncharted Territory'

By Daniel Palma12 hours ago
USATSI_18504738_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy's Game Changing Home Run Sets Internet On Fire

By Staff WriterJun 10, 2022
Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts (50) reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Reveals Why He Turned Down Red Sox Contract Extension

By Staff WriterJun 10, 2022