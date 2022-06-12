Dodgers News: Former LA All-Star Suffers Family Tragedy

In sad news involving the extended Dodgers family, a former World Series champ lost his son in an accident.

During a training flight Wednesday afternoon in the Southern California desert near Glamis, five U.S. Marines were killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed. Of those killed, one has been identified as, Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, an MV-22B Pilot.

Capt. Sax is the son of former Dodgers Rookie of the Year and five-time MLB All-Star Steve Sax.

The U.S. Marine Corps identified the servicemembers on Friday.

"It is with complete devastation that I announce that my precious son, Johnny was one of the five (5) US Marines that perished on Wednesday, June 8, in the Osprey Military crash near San Diego,"

Steve Sax said in a statement.

"For those of you that knew Johnny, you saw his huge smile, bright light, his love for his family, the Marines, the joy of flying airplanes and defending our country! He was my hero and the best man I know, there was no better person to defend our country."

For five years, and eight months, Captain Sax served in the Marine Corp. During that time he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and a Letter of Appreciation.

“Johnny Sax knew he wanted to be a pilot since his young years and would tell his Dad what types of planes were flying overhead while playing little league baseball in the outfield. “There was never any doubt from a young age that Johnny would be a pilot and his passion was to fly! I am so proud of the man he became and so proud to call him my son!” said Sax. “This loss will change my life forever and is a loss to not only the Marines but this world!”

All five Marines were based at Marine Corps Air Station in Camp Pendleton. Lt. Col. John C. Miller, Commanding Officer of VMM-364 made this statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family. This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time. We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help.”

Our condolences to the families.