Dodgers News: Former Royals Starter Eyes MLB Return with LA

The Dodgers have been battling the injury bug all season. Every team deals with injuries each season, but for the second year in a row, the Dodgers are missing key arms and have had to get creative with their starting staff. For the second year in a row, the Dodgers are hoping starter Danny Duffy can overcome a major injury and contribute before the season's end.

LA acquired Duffy last year at the trade deadline, not knowing if he would be healthy enough to pitch. Due to injury, Duffy never threw a single pitch for LA.

This past winter though, Duffy signed a one-year, $3M contract that includes a team option for 2023. The former Royals starter is working his way back from flexor tendon surgery. The 33-year-old pitcher has been throwing bullpen sessions at Camelback Ranch, throwing to live hitters is the next checkpoint he'll have to hit in his road to recovery.

General manager Brandon Gomes recently stated that the Dodgers are optimistic that he'll be able to make his Dodgers debut this season (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett).

“That’s the hope, Whether that’s August, September – our expectation is he’ll be pitching for us this season. “Just trying to make sure we do it right with an eye toward October.”

In 11 years with the Royals, Duffy compiled a 3.95 ERA and a 110 ERA+ in 234 games. Prior to his forearm injury last year, Duffy owned a 2.51 ERA and made 12 starts for Kansas City.