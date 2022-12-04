Dodgers News: Former Target Signs 5-Year Deal With the Rangers

Though there were hopes that the Dodgers would sign Jacob deGrom, that option is no longer on the table.

On Friday, deGrom joined the Rangers with massive five-year deal.

DeGrom is now locked in with a no-trade clause and $185 million. Adding a sixth-year option can also take the contract up to $222 million. Not only is it a huge hit to the starting pitcher market, the move also elevates the Rangers game.

With the former two-time Cy Young Award winner out of the picture, it looks like the perfect opportunity for the Dodgers to shift more of their efforts to Justin Verlander, as the team still remains in pursuit.

Because Verlander is 5 years older than deGrom, the two are in different markets.

Spotrac.com projected deGrom to receive $30 million in 2023, $40 million in 2024 and 2025, $38 million in 2026, and $37 million in 2027.

If the Dodgers look to add Verlander, a short-term contract of higher annual value would most likely be the case for him.

Though the veteran is nearing 40, he returned from Tommy John surgery to have one of the best seasons of his career. He went 18-4 with an MLB-leading 1.75 ERA, 2.49 FIP and 0.83 WHIP. He also won the 2022 American League Cy Young Award and Comeback Player of the Year.

With other teams like the Mets also eyeing the Astros pitcher, the Dodgers can only hope to seal the deal with this possible signing.