Dodgers News: Former Top 100 Outfield Prospect Retires

Jeren Kendall, a former top prospect in the Dodgers organization, has officially announced his retirement from the game of baseball. The news was released on the Dodgers transaction log.



Kendell entered the league with a ton of potential. A first-round pick by the Dodgers in the 2017 MLB Draft, the outfielder was ranked as high as No. 5 in the Dodgers farm system. In 2018, he was ranked ahead of guys like C Will Smith, RHP Dustin May and SS/2B Gavin Lux.



Unfortunately for Kendell, it just never worked out — but not for a lack of effort and determination. Kendell’s struggles show just how difficult it truly is to make it to the Big Leagues.



In his minor league career, Kendell hit .209 with 50 home runs and 184 RBIs in 1,400 at-bats. He got as high as Double-A, but never fully got over the hump.



Best of luck to Jeren to whatever is next in his life!

