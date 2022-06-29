Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Changing Agent Representation Due to How His Free Agency 'Played Out'

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Changing Agent Representation Due to How His Free Agency 'Played Out'

Freddie Freeman was back in the news after a report from a MLB insider stated that the slugger is changing his agent representation.

Freddie Freeman was back in the news after a report from a MLB insider stated that the slugger is changing his agent representation.

Freddie Freeman's free agency was nothing short of a wild affair. Even during the lockout, most insiders believed that Freeman was going to re-sign with Atlanta. There were even indications from Freddie's camp that the Braves were at the top of his list as far as where he wanted to end up.

But as everyone knows, Freeman signed a six-year deal to become a Los Angeles Dodger. 

There were reports that the Braves didn't reach out to Freddie before trading for Matt Olson, despite the fact that Freeman was still a free agent. The Dodgers new first baseman even throw some shade at Atlanta GM Alex Anthopoulos for the lack of communication. The two have since made up, but it was certainly a story.

Now, it looks like Freeman is changing agents due to his frustrations with how Excel Sports Management handled his free agency according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The longtime Brave issued a statement about his current status in regards to who is representing him.

“Last weekend in Atlanta was a very emotional time for me and my family. I am working through some issues with my longtime agents at Excel. My representation remains a fluid situation and I will update if needed.”

The development sent MLB twitter into a frenzy with Dodgers fans questioning Freeman's commitment to the team. Prior to first pitch on Tuesday, Freddie tried to put the Braves noise to bed (quote via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya).

“There needs to be closure. It's time. I'm a Dodger for the next six years and that's where my focus lies…I’m happy to be a Dodger.”

Freddie FreemanLos Angeles Dodgers

Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Set to Coach in All-Star Game

By Staff Writer15 hours ago
USATSI_18595507_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Earns Weekly Honors After Hot Week of Hitting

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18604626_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Will Smith Appear in Pair of Bizarre Baseball Plays

By Staff WriterJun 28, 2022
USATSI_18538570_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Provides Latest on Mookie Betts Injury

By Staff WriterJun 27, 2022
USATSI_18439490_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Utility Man Scratched From Lineup with Neck Injury

By Staff WriterJun 27, 2022
USATSI_18590543_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Veteran LA Reliever Not Retiring After Devastating Injury

By Staff WriterJun 27, 2022
USATSI_18595497_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Calls Braves Pitcher 'Best' Lefty in the Game

By Staff WriterJun 26, 2022
USATSI_18595507_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Thankful To Get Walked After Standing Ovation

By Staff WriterJun 26, 2022