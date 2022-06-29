Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Changing Agent Representation Due to How His Free Agency 'Played Out'

Freddie Freeman's free agency was nothing short of a wild affair. Even during the lockout, most insiders believed that Freeman was going to re-sign with Atlanta. There were even indications from Freddie's camp that the Braves were at the top of his list as far as where he wanted to end up.

But as everyone knows, Freeman signed a six-year deal to become a Los Angeles Dodger.

There were reports that the Braves didn't reach out to Freddie before trading for Matt Olson, despite the fact that Freeman was still a free agent. The Dodgers new first baseman even throw some shade at Atlanta GM Alex Anthopoulos for the lack of communication. The two have since made up, but it was certainly a story.

Now, it looks like Freeman is changing agents due to his frustrations with how Excel Sports Management handled his free agency according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

The longtime Brave issued a statement about his current status in regards to who is representing him.

“Last weekend in Atlanta was a very emotional time for me and my family. I am working through some issues with my longtime agents at Excel. My representation remains a fluid situation and I will update if needed.”

The development sent MLB twitter into a frenzy with Dodgers fans questioning Freeman's commitment to the team. Prior to first pitch on Tuesday, Freddie tried to put the Braves noise to bed (quote via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya).