With the All-Star festivities finally coming to Los Angeles after being delayed by two years due to the pandemic, Dodgers fans will get to see some of their best players take the field during the 2022 All-Star Game. However, it’s looking like the Boys in Blue will not have anyone to represent them in the Home Run Derby, with Freddie Freeman among the omissions.

Unfortunately, this will be the second-consecutive year that Los Angeles will not have a player participate in the Home Run Derby. The last Dodger to do it was Joc Pederson back in 2019 who advanced to the second round before falling to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in an exciting showcase of power.

While there will be no Dodger in the derby, a pair of players were actually considering throwing their name in the ring.

One was the fresh prince himself, Will Smith. Smith had mentioned that he would be open to participating in the derby if he was selected to the All-Star team. However, with the rosters revealed on Sunday, Smith was snubbed of a spot.

The other Dodger that was considering entering the contest was newcomer Freddie Freeman. While his oldest son Charlie wanted him to compete, Freeman revealed that he would love to do it in the near future, just not this year. The reason is that he would like all of his children to be old enough to remember the special occasion.

While Freeman hasn't been much of a power threat this year, things have started to turn around as he's been finding the longball more often. There's no doubt he would've been able to hold his own against the likes of defending champ Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, Washington Nationals star Juan Soto, and St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols.