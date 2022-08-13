Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Future LA Ace Adding Another Pitch to His Arsenal

Dodgers News: Future LA Ace Adding Another Pitch to His Arsenal

Los Angeles Dodger, Dustin May, hasn’t thrown a pitch in the big leagues since May 1, 2021, when the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow snapped. May underwent Tommy John surgery and has spent the last 15 months working to get back on the mound at Dodger Stadium while also beginning work on a new pitch to add to his arsenal.

Dustin May hasn’t thrown a pitch in the big leagues since May 1, 2021, when the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow snapped. May underwent Tommy John surgery and has spent the last 15 months working to get back on the mound at Dodger Stadium while also beginning work on a new pitch to add to his arsenal.

And the Dodgers are looking forward to having May back. His presence may stabilize a rotation that has been both fantastic and worrisome considering the uncharted territory many of the current starters, like Tony Gonsolin, are entering.

Opposing hitters, however, will not be looking forward to his return.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Dodgers Director of Minor-league Pitching Rob Hill says Dustin May is adding a changeup.

“It was just something that he wanted to do. Because he was like, ‘I figured out all my other pitches now, this one has always eluded me.'”

In 2021, before his injury, May had a 2.53 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 21.1 innings. Which was probably not up to his personal standards. So it's easy to see why Code Red would want to add to his pitch mix. But at this stage, there really is no telling if it will be utilized fully or even at all.

May currently has a filthy sinker that Dodgers Assistant Pitching Coach Connor McGuiness has described as his “100-MPH bowling ball". He also has a four-seamer, a cutter, and one of the highest spin rate curveballs in baseball. To add a changeup to his already impressive assortment is bad news for the rest of the league.

MLB superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended by MLB for testing positive for a foreign substance. Here's the latest on the Padres problem child.

Dustin MayLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16506423_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Pitching Prospect Shines in Debut with His New Organization

By Adam Salcido1 hour ago
USATSI_18706804_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Fans React to Shocking Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspension News

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18852474_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: New Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Seemingly Calls out New York Yankees Fans

By Adam Salcido3 hours ago
USATSI_16513210_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch LA In-Stadium Organist Troll Carlos Correa After Strikeout

By Ryan Menzie6 hours ago
USATSI_18807440_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspended for Rest of 2022 Season for PEDs

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_17013772_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Dodgers News: Former LA Slugger Closing in on Unique Barry Bonds Record

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18809767_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Roster News: Austin Barnes Leaves Team, Wolters Recalled

By Selena Marquez23 hours ago
USATSI_18718804_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Rival Exec Roasts Angels for Not Trading Shohei Ohtani at Deadline

By Staff WriterAug 12, 2022 5:00 PM EDT