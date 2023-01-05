Dodgers News: George Lopez Revealed as Host of Chris Taylor Charity Event

Comedian George Lopez and country music star Brett Young will be on hand at Dodgers utilityman Chris Taylor's charity golf tournament next week.

Chris Taylor and his wife, Mary, are bringing a charity golf tournament to the Los Angeles area through their CT3 Foundation next week. The event, "Driving for Hope," will be held at TopGolf in El Segundo and will benefit Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

According to an Instagram post from Dodgers fan group Pantone 294, the event will have a host who is very familiar to L.A. fans.

Lopez, of course, is a comedian known for his stand-up work and his self-title television sitcom, and he's a fixture at Dodger Stadium.

Taylor has previously announced that country music star Brett Young will be appearing at the event, too.

Young is a Southern California native, growing up in Orange County and pitching for Calvary Chapel High School in Costa Mesa. He went on to pitch at Ole Miss and Fresno State, but an elbow injury ended his professional dreams and put him on the path to focus on his music. Young won the 2018 Academy of Country Music New Male Vocalist of the Year Award and is well-known for his huge hit song, "In Case You Didn't Know," which was nominated for Top Country Song at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Tickets for the "Driving for Hope" event start at $200 and can be purchased at drivingforhope.com. It's a great chance to hobnob with Taylor and some of his teammates while supporting a great cause.