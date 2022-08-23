Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Injured Analyst Provides Update Following Surgery

Dodgers News: Injured Analyst Provides Update Following Surgery

David Vassegh, who broke his wrist and cracked six ribs when he hit the wall at the bottom of Bernie Brewer's slide, had successful surgery to repair the wrist.

Dodgers analyst David Vassegh, who works for the Dodgers audio network on AM570 and for SportsNetLA on television, underwent successful surgery on Monday to repair the two broken bones in his wrist he suffered in a tragic sliding accident.

In case you haven't seen Vassegh's accident ... oh, who are we trying to kid? Of course you've seen it! But that doesn't mean we can't all watch it together one more time, right?

Vassegh's "Hi, guys!" at the end has even inspired a "Sliding Ain't Easy" t-shirt, which Max Muncy wore at his media scrum to discuss his contract extension yesterday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Vassegh had received medical attention from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the Dodgers' head team physician, but the actual surgery was performed by the team's hand specialist, Dr. Steven Shin.

According to Dr. Shin's biography on orthobullets.com, "Dr. Steven Shin is a nationally-recognized surgeon specializing in the treatment of elite athletes' hand and wrist injuries." No word yet on any plans to change the wording to "elite athletes (and David Vassegh)."

Dr. Shin has performed surgery on many high-profile athletes, including Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez in 2013, Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout in 2017, and former Saints quarterback Drew Brees in 2019.

Dr. Shin also performed surgery on former Dodger Rob Segedin in 2017, which resulted in a malpractice lawsuit filed by Segedin and his wife in late 2018. According to trellis.law, that suit is still pending.

Hopefully, Vassegh's surgery will be a complete success and he will recover fully and quickly. That way, we won't have to feel bad for watching the video over and over and over again.

Hanley RamirezMike TroutDrew BreesLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18913009_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Reveals Reasoning Behind Extension for Max Muncy

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18637929_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: L.A. Reliever in Disbelief Over His MLB: The Show Rating

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18790244_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Fans React to Max Muncy Contract Extension

By Selena Marquez
USATSI_18905456_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former LA Manager Compares 2022 Team to Legendary Yankees Squad

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18884778_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Los Angeles Signs Surging Max Muncy to Contract Extension

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18852472_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Praises Joey Gallo's Hard Work in LA

By Selena Marquez
USATSI_18908327_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Top Prospect's Future Role With LA is in Question

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18028441_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Set to Return for Dodgers

By Ryan Menzie