Dodgers News: Injured Analyst Provides Update Following Surgery

Dodgers analyst David Vassegh, who works for the Dodgers audio network on AM570 and for SportsNetLA on television, underwent successful surgery on Monday to repair the two broken bones in his wrist he suffered in a tragic sliding accident.

In case you haven't seen Vassegh's accident ... oh, who are we trying to kid? Of course you've seen it! But that doesn't mean we can't all watch it together one more time, right?

Vassegh's "Hi, guys!" at the end has even inspired a "Sliding Ain't Easy" t-shirt, which Max Muncy wore at his media scrum to discuss his contract extension yesterday.

Vassegh had received medical attention from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the Dodgers' head team physician, but the actual surgery was performed by the team's hand specialist, Dr. Steven Shin.

According to Dr. Shin's biography on orthobullets.com, "Dr. Steven Shin is a nationally-recognized surgeon specializing in the treatment of elite athletes' hand and wrist injuries." No word yet on any plans to change the wording to "elite athletes (and David Vassegh)."

Dr. Shin has performed surgery on many high-profile athletes, including Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez in 2013, Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout in 2017, and former Saints quarterback Drew Brees in 2019.

Dr. Shin also performed surgery on former Dodger Rob Segedin in 2017, which resulted in a malpractice lawsuit filed by Segedin and his wife in late 2018. According to trellis.law, that suit is still pending.

Hopefully, Vassegh's surgery will be a complete success and he will recover fully and quickly. That way, we won't have to feel bad for watching the video over and over and over again.