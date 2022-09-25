Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Injured Reliever Actually Gets Contract Extension

Dodgers and reliever Daniel Hudson agree to a new deal.

Earlier this week the Los Angeles Dodgers and reliever Daniel Hudson have come to an agreement on a new contract for the 2023 season. 

Initially, it was believed that the team had only exercised a team option but it turned out to be a contract extension. 

The Virginia native signed a one-year, $7 million contract with a team option last off-season.

The 35-year-old suffered a season-ending torn left ACL back in late June against the Atlanta Braves. He will be set to return once the 2023 spring training arrives.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hudson says that the decision to come back to LA was actually an easy one despite what he went through. He called it a quick decision and mentioned how he feels comfortable in Dodger blue and would love to retire with the team.

The 13-year vet who spent most of his time in Arizona, won a World Series title with the Washington Nationals in 2019.

The righty was lights out for Los Angeles this season. In 2022 for the Dodgers, Hudson held a 2-3 record with a 2.22 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 0.90 WHIP in 24.1 innings pitched and 25 games played.

We’ll most definitely miss Hudson's experience on the mound this October. It’s super unfortunate that he’ll be unavailable for us, but we hope to get him his second World Series title in 4 seasons.

We’re happy to have you back in blue, Daniel!

Daniel HudsonLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18976231_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dustin May Set to Miss the Rest of the Regular Season

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18815750_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Thinks Macro with Julio Urias Move

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19094540_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Appreciates the 'Important' Tests Before Postseason

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18396642_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Proud of Gavin Lux's Career Rebound

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19047436_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19101492_168396005_lowres
News

The Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols' 700 HR Ball Isn't Giving It Back

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_10969896_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Get Special Recognition from Mike Trout

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19088738_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Not Ready to Hand Dustin May a Postseason Role Just Yet

By Jeff J. Snider