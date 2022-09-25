Dodgers News: Injured Reliever Actually Gets Contract Extension

Earlier this week the Los Angeles Dodgers and reliever Daniel Hudson have come to an agreement on a new contract for the 2023 season.

Initially, it was believed that the team had only exercised a team option but it turned out to be a contract extension.

The Virginia native signed a one-year, $7 million contract with a team option last off-season.

The 35-year-old suffered a season-ending torn left ACL back in late June against the Atlanta Braves. He will be set to return once the 2023 spring training arrives.

Hudson says that the decision to come back to LA was actually an easy one despite what he went through. He called it a quick decision and mentioned how he feels comfortable in Dodger blue and would love to retire with the team.

The 13-year vet who spent most of his time in Arizona, won a World Series title with the Washington Nationals in 2019.

The righty was lights out for Los Angeles this season. In 2022 for the Dodgers, Hudson held a 2-3 record with a 2.22 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 0.90 WHIP in 24.1 innings pitched and 25 games played.

We’ll most definitely miss Hudson's experience on the mound this October. It’s super unfortunate that he’ll be unavailable for us, but we hope to get him his second World Series title in 4 seasons.

We’re happy to have you back in blue, Daniel!