The second half of the season is underway with many teams, including the Dodgers, looking at ways they can improve their rosters for a postseason run. The Dodgers could certainly use an upgrade or two despite have the best record in the National League, and one of those upgrades should be a frontline starting pitcher.

The Dodgers have been without Dustin May all season, however, he should be back soon but in a smaller role, and have been without Walker Buehler for weeks. With that being said, many names have been linked to Los Angeles over the past couple of months to help out in the rotation. One of those names has long been linked to the Dodgers for some time now.

That pitcher is of course Luis Castillo of the Cincinnati Reds. After a rocky 2021 season, Castillo is back to being the frontline starter he's come to be with a 2.77 ERA while averaging 6 innings per start in the first half. Sliding him into LA's rotation would greatly boost their title odds while also giving them a reliable arm for next year as he is signed through the 2023 season.

For that to happen, the Dodgers will have to be willing to dig into that deep farm system. Fabian Ardaya and the Athletic put together a possible prospect package that could get a deal done.

"To sweeten the deal a bit more, the Dodgers could include Kyle Hurt – who came from the Marlins along with reliever Alex Vesia for Dylan Floro. Hurt was just promoted to Double-A, having posted a 2.21 ERA through 13 appearances at High A to start the year.”

Along with Hurt, outfielder James Outman and right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot were other names included. If this were a trade that could bring Castillo to LA, then Andrew Friedman should definitely pull the trigger.