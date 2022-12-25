Dodgers News: J.D. Martinez’s Agent Reveals Why Slugger Signed for Less Money With LA

The former Red Sox chose the opportunity that would best set himself up for success and winning above all else.

J.D. Martinez signed a new deal with the Dodgers this week and one main reason the slugger was pulled to join Los Angeles was because of the strong relations he has built with previous teammates.

As he ended his five-year tenure with Boston and signed his one-year, $10 million contract, many may question as to why the former Red Sox chose to take less money to play elsewhere.

Martinez’s agent, Scott Boras told The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal, who in particular played a significant factor in Martinez's recruiting process:

“Martinez’s agent, Scott Boras, pointed to the slugger’s relationship with his former Red Sox teammate, Mookie Betts, and Dodgers hitting instructor Robert Van Scoyoc, who helped Martinez revamp his swing after the 2013 season. …

(Dodgers president of baseball operations) Andrew Friedman and Mookie were like college coaches seeking the big recruit. J.D. was fully aware of the recent signings and took $6 million to $7 million below his value.

It never hurts to have a close friend as a teammate; the chemistry and connection is an aspect already well-established. Betts and Martinez were a part of Boston’s 2018 and 2019 lineup together before Betts came to the Dodgers in 2020.

With the Dodgers winning the World Series in 2020, it is no doubt that Martinez wanted to be a part of a winning organization. Boras shared that Martinez ended up prioritizing winning above all variables when making his decision to come to L.A.

“He wanted to win and he wanted to (optimize his ability). He felt the Dodgers were the best team to help him achieve those goals. He made them fully aware he has every intention to play well and seek his true value in the seasons ahead.”

Over Martinez’s 12-year MLB career, the designated hitter has hit .288 with 282 home runs and 899 RBI. He is a five-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger recipient.

With the familiar faces, Martinez is soon to reunite with, it is sure to provide him comfort which can only help propel his development and overall success.