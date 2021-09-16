September 16, 2021
Inside The Dodgers
Dodgers News: Jamie Jarrín Calls for Fernando Valenzuela's Number To Be Retired

Is it time for the Dodgers to honor Fernando's legacy this way?
The debate about whether Fernando Valenzuela's number 34 should be retired has actually been going on for a number of years. Plenty of fans believe his number should be retired, but officially the Dodgers have said nothing to indicate this could happen.

On Wednesday night the Dodgers celebrated Valenzuela in a game that included a bobblehead giveaway. Per LA Times Jorge Castillo, Spanish broadcaster Jaime Jarrín gave his opinion that the Dodgers should retire Valenzuela's number.

The Los Angeles Dodgers only retire numbers of players who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. There has been one exception in Jim Gilliam. Gilliam's number was retired due to his tremendous contributions to the franchise and the community. 

If these are the reasons for this exception, no other player would quality for this exception more than Valenzuela. He was certainly a generous player in the community with his time and involvement, but his contributions to the Dodgers franchise goes beyond this.

It even goes beyond the numbers. Sure, Valenzuela won both the Rookie of the Year and the Cy Young award, while helping lead the Dodgers to a World Series Championship in 1981. This belies what "Fernandomania" did for the Dodgers organization. 

Dodgers stadium sits on Chavez Ravine. The history there is not pretty, and actually involves a lot of pain and suffering for a generation of Latinos who were removed from their homes. The Latino community had very little reason to be Dodger fans. After Fernando Valenzuela, the Latino community is now inextricably linked to Dodger fandom. This is no accident, and only a player like Fernando Valenzuela could have done this. 

Dodgers News: Jamie Jarrín Calls for Fernando Valenzuela's Number To Be Retired

