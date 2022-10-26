Dodgers News: Joe Buck's Advice to Joe Davis Ahead of his First World Series Call

Joe Davis is getting the call for his first ever World Series. Joe Buck, who has done it for so many years, moved to ESPN this year to call Monday Night Football. That allowed Davis, who's been with FOX since 2014, to get the opportunity to call the World Series.

Ahead of Game 1, which is Friday, October 28, Davis got some advice from his predecessor.

"You can’t go to social media to find out if you’re doing a good job," Buck said. "You have to know you are doing well, you have to know the work you are putting in, and you have to find the three or four people you really trust to give you an honest opinion."

Davis said he's already been doing that, as he hasn't posted on Twitter in a while and doesn't pay attention to it anymore.

"I just think it’s healthy to be off there and not to be too caught up in that," Davis said. "You don’t get into this because you want to be liked, I don’t think. I know that people have strong opinions, and these games are emotional games for fan bases to watch. I get that, a lot of times, the announcers become the target."

Obviously Dodger fans would have loved to hear Davis call a World Series with the team he works for year round. But without the Dodgers in the World Series, at least fans will have some familiarity, and a reason to tune in.