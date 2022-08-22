Dodgers News: Joe Davis Revisits His Emotional Acceptance of Top FOX MLB Job

Every kids dream is to one day make it as a pro athlete for one of their favorite sports. For many of us, those dreams get cut short and the next best thing is to be someone like Joe Davis.

The sports commentator has been known for his time at Fox Sports commentating college sports while also dabbling in MLB and NLF games. Davis is also the play-by-play broadcast announcer for Los Angeles Dodgers telecasts on Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Recently with the news of commentators Joe Buck and Troy Aikman moving to announce for ESPN, Davis was given the chance to be the lead voice of the MLB. Davis recalled the moments leading up to the announcement, feeling he was the next man up after hearing the departure of Buck and Aikman, and was in shambles even after hearing his name (quotes via Starting 9).

"You got to go to bed and wait 24 hours to hear it officially. Flew to Vegas and we sat down and we talked for a few minutes and then [Brad Zager) said 'I'm here to offer you the chance to be the voice of baseball.' and I broke down like a chick on The Bachelor. I was just a mess."

Davis' time in the booth led up to this much deserved and glorious moment. He had been Buck's second man for countless MLB games and had even called a Championship Series game during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

There's no one else we'd rather have be the voice of baseball. Congratulations Mr. Davis you deserve this more than anyone.