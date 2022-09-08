Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Gives His Thoughts on Cody Bellinger's Struggles

When the Dodgers acquired outfielder Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees, it left many fans scratching their heads. Gallo struggled with the Yankees, but now Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is going through a similar dry spell.

During his time with the Yankees, Gallo was batting a .159 average with 12 home runs and 24 RBI's in 82 games. In the past seven games, Bellinger has failed to record one hit despite getting onto base four times.

Although it hasn't been the prettiest, Gallo has upped his game since joining the Dodgers and in just 24 games is batting a .203 with four home runs and 13 RBI's. Gallo knows a thing or two about struggling behind the plate so he has offered some words of encouragement to his new teammate (quotes via Michael J. Duarte, NBC Sports).

"I think he's been taking pretty good swings, you know? He's taking walks and that's huge. When you get on base you can contribute more. It's not always about, you know I'm probably not the best guy to say it, how many hits you get. He had three walks the other day. He is an elite center fielder who brings versatility. He's a stud. Just because you aren't hitting well doesn't mean you aren't contributing to the team."

The kind of camaraderie already shown from one of the teams newest members echoes join and chemistry throughout the locker room. It's easy to be close together when you are winning at this high of a rate, but it's a good sign the team remains poised on the biggest prize of the season.