Dodgers News: Joey Gallo was Impressed by the Homework the Dodgers Did on Him

When the Dodgers traded a prospect to the Yankees for Joey Gallo at the trade deadline, Gallo was excited for a fresh start but didn't know what to expect from his new organization.

While he knew several members of the Dodgers, Gallo still came to Los Angeles expecting a somewhat grueling transition period as he adjusted to his new normal.

As he explained to SportsNetLA's Kirsten Watson before Wednesday's game, though, there wasn't much need to worry.

"When I got here, they really had a plan for me. I was kind of surprised by that. I figured I'd show up and not really know what my place was gonna be. But as soon as I got here, they sat me down, told me what my role was, what they wanted me to do, changes that I could make that could help me. It's just been a laid-back environment. It's intense and we want to win, but it's very calm, and I think that helps, it kind of puts your nerves at ease, and just go out there and play baseball."

That comfort level seems to be paying off for Gallo, who came into Wednesday's game with a 1.024 OPS in 37 plate appearances since joining the Dodgers. He also seems to be smiling a bit more than he was in New York.

"It's been a lot of fun. Obviously, I didn't really know what to expect coming over, I was excited for a new start somewhere, but the guys have been great, they just welcomed me in with open arms. I feel like I've been here all year. There's no better place to be than L.A., we're winning, great weather, great teammates, so it's been really exciting."

Playing in New York isn't for everyone. Southern California seems to be more Gallo's speed.