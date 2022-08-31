Dodgers News: Journeyman Infielder Dropped from 40-Man Roster

Thanks for stopping by, Eddy. On Tuesday, the Dodgers designated infielder/outfielder Eddy Alvarez for assignment. The move was part of a series of moves made by the club that included the addition of right-handed reliever Health Hembree.

Hembree's addition required a 40-man roster spot and Alvarez was the victim of the roster crunch.

It's long been assumed that the two-time Olympian would be one of the first players to get dropped as roster spots were needed. Alvarez played most of his season at Triple-A with the Oklahoma City Dodgers. He did get a shot with the big league club over the summer where things were quickly a struggle for the former Marlin.

He had just 4 hits in 25 at-bats (.160 average) and struggled on defense while playing in the outfield for the first time at the MLB level.

In 47 games with the AAA club, things were much better for the 32-year-old. He was a leader for the club, hitting .322 with 8 home runs and 29 runs batted in. The athletic infielder will likely rejoin the OKC club after passing through waivers.

With major league rosters expanding to 28 on Thursday, chances are high that even Heath Hembree's stay on the 40-man roster will be short-lived.

Such is life for the journeyman baseball player.