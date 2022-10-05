Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Julio Urias May Be Used in Any Role This Postseason

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias is one of the projected starters heading into the postseason

Enough can't be said of the impact Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias has had on the team all season long. The Cy Young hopeful has dominated all season long and has been the most consistent pitcher for the most feared team in the MLB. 

In dominating fashion, Urias sits with a 17-7 record, good enough for second in the league, and is currently second in ERA posting a 2.12 and number one overall in the NL. 

These are the numbers to help propel a playoff team into a championship team and the Dodgers surely seem poised to make a huge run. However, a new development from Dave Roberts spoke of the possibility of utilizing Urias not just as a starter, but also a relief pitcher.

Roberts gave fans an inside look of what might come when speaking to the media during pregame scrum on Monday.

"I don't want to close the door on anything right now. I don't know how the playoffs are going to play out. I'm certain all of our starting pitchers will be available to start, and if it makes down the road in a crazy series to be available, if their health isn't compromised. So, in a perfect world, our expectation is for him to just be a starter."

The idea of utilizing Urias as a relief pitcher when needed may seem like a good idea, but Roberts would rather have his starter remain just a starter.

"I think this year that's probably as less compelling as it's ever been for me. Considering the possibility of arms we're going to have in the bullpen."

Roberts is putting huge trust in his bullpen, and rightfully so. If the Dodgers pitching unit can stay healthy, they will be loaded with arguably the best pitching unit in the league that allowed a league low 507 runs so far. 

